Gail Lynne (Rohlf) Stoddard

July 7, 1943 - July 28, 2020

Gail Lynne (Rohlf) Stoddard passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with health issues.

Gail was born in Mott, North Dakota on Wednesday, July 7, 1943, to Milton Rohlf and Arleen Cook.

Gail was well known for her generosity and kindness, whether it was a shoulder to lean on, a meal or a clean bed to rest for the night. No one ever left her house feeling hungry.

Gail spent her early years in South Dakota before moving to Newcastle, Wyoming and then to Douglas, Wyoming where she attended Douglas High School. Throughout high school Gail was involved in numerous athletic and academic extracurricular activities. Gail was Junior/Senior prom queen. She particularly enjoyed cheerleading. After graduating from Douglas High School in 1961 she attended Casper College. She then married Robert Stoddard in 1964 and then moved to the ranch north of Douglas. Gail was an excellent cook and was well known for her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. Gail was a hard worker and never shied away from any task.

Gail was in the Converse County Cowbells and Wyoming Stock Growers for many years. She was an integral part of the National Senior Pro Rodeo where she was one of the founding members of the Douglas Senior Pro Rodeo, where they won rodeo of the year eleven times. Gail is a member of the Senior Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.

Gail’s life was her family. She doted on her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, but she was never afraid to put them in their place if they needed it.

Gail is survived by her husband, Robert Stoddard; daughters, Stacy Jenne and Noel ( Tye) Reed; grandchildren, Skeeter (Emily) Hiser and Skobee ( Chelsie) Hiser; great grandchildren, Haidyn, Hestyn and Haezyn Hiser, Bentlee and Braylee Hiser; sisters; Carmell ( Kent) Griffin, Ree Ann (Mark) McCool, and Lori (Eric) Mcguire; brothers, Mark Thompson and Larry (Cheryl) Rohlf; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family members.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Milton Rohlf and Arleen Cook; her beloved granddaughter, Skye Lacey Hiser; her brother, William Rohlf; and sister-in-law, Jan Rohlf.

Gail, Mom, Ma will be missed by one and all. She was our rock but she gave us the foundation to stand on our own.

Gail requested no funeral and to be taken to the AU7 ranch to be interred with a small family gathering.

Fly high Ma we’ll take it from here.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com