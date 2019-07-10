John Paul Miller
A graveside service will be held for John Paul “Johnny” Miller, 50, at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Glenrock Cemetery in Glenrock, Wyoming with Pastor Steve Adams offi- ciating. A reception will follow at the Glenrock Library Annex.
Johnny Miller died Monday, April 29, 2019 at the University of Colorado Health, Anschutz Hospital in Aurora, Colorado.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
