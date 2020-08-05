David John “Dave” Kuusisto
A memorial service will be held for David John “Dave” Kuusisto, 75, at 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas, Wyoming.
Dave went to his Heavenly Home on Friday, May 29, 2020; two weeks after a surgery at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming with his loving wife of 50 years and their two children surrounding him.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements. Military honors will be accorded by F.E. Warren Air Force Base Honor Guard and Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com or 120 South 5th Street #502, Douglas, Wyoming 82633.