Robert Ralph Haefele 1935-2019
Memorial Service for Robert (Bob) Ralph Haefele, 84 was held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Frontier Baptist Church in Douglas, Wyoming.
Bob Haefele a lifetime resident of Converse County died Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Bob was born to Wyoming homesteaders Ralph McKinley Haefele and Rosalind (Fair) Haefele on November 25, 1935. His early years were spent working on the family homestead. He attended country school at Verse, Wyoming. As a young man, he worked on several northern Converse County ranches.
On January 19, 1956, he married Georgia Marburger. They were blessed with three children: William (Bill), Karma and Thea. He moved his young family closer to Douglas and worked for Busch Tractor Company as a mechanic. From there he went to work for his brother Duane on the Irvine place south of Douglas to become a farmer which was his true passion in life. He loved planting, irrigating, growing crops to feed to cattle in the feedlots, which he built several of during his time on Irvine Road. After Bob and Georgia purchased their own place on Irvine Road, he went on to start a custom farming and haying business. Bob was a natural mechanic and could fix almost any piece of equipment or Ford truck. He was especially proud of his herd of Red Angus cattle.
Throughout his life Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, playing cards and watching parades with family and friends.
Bob is survived by son Bill (Misty) Haefele and daughters Karma (Kelly) Glause and Thea Haefele; seven Grandchildren; twelve Great-Grandchildren; siblings Dale (Zora) Haefele; Sharon Gill; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Georgia on October 2, 2011; his parents; brothers Harold H. and Duane, sisters Harriet and Frances.
In lieu of flowers Memorial donations to the Douglas Senior Center, 340 1st Street W, Douglas, WY 82633 in his honor would be appreciated by the family.