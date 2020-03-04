James Allen Lockman 1951-2020
James Allen Lockman, 68, died following a 2-year battle with cancer on February 17, 2020, at Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland, Wyoming. Jim was born on July 13, 1951 to Ray Lockman (deceased) and Grace Irene (Malik) Lockman (deceased).
He was the middle child and oldest son with 4 older sisters and 4 younger brothers: (in order of birth) Patricia Rae Stugart-husband Larry Stugart (deceased) in Ft Collins, CO; Nancy Jo Tulk (deceased) – husband Bill Tulk of CO; Linda Anne Doney (deceased) – husband Dennis of TX; Dianna Lee Jewel (deceased) – husband Lloyd of Cheyenne, James Allen Lockman, Terry Ray Lockman – wife Debbie of Wheatland, Bobby Gene Lockman – wife Joyce of Wheatland, Larry Dale Lockman – wife Bobbie of Spokane Valley, WA, and Jack Dee Lockman of Thornton, CO.
Following his graduation from Wheatland High School, Jim married Sandra Jean (Schlichenmayer) Lockman on July 19, 1970. After a comprehensive study of the Bible, Jim was a regular participant in the door-to-door ministry with the Wheatland Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses from 1970 to the day of his death. He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on March 13, 1971. He also had the privilege of volunteering to assist in building and remodeling Kingdom Halls of Jehovah’s Witnesses throughout Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska.
Jim retired from the position of Platte County Road and Bridge Superintendent in 2018 after 36 years in multiple job positions throughout the Road and Bridge department.
Jim enjoyed spending time with friends and family, swapping stories, laughing and joking. He was an avid woodworker. He and Sandy went camping and four-wheeling at every opportunity they could. He referred to himself as a ‘Jack-of-all-Trades, but Master-of-none’.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Jean Lockman, son Shawn Jacob Lockman – wife Carrie of Woodstock, VA, and daughter Stephanie Grace (Lockman) Renner – husband Brandon of Casper; sister Patricia; brothers Terry, Bobby, Larry, Jack; aunts, uncles, as well as a plethora of in-laws, nephews, nieces and cousins.
A memorial service for Jim Lockman will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m.
It will take place at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 1855 Center Rd. Wheatland, WY 82201.