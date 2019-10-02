Lee Ralph Wright
1946-2019
No funeral service will be held for Lee Ralph Wright, 73.
Lee died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the emergency room of the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas, Wyoming.
Lee was born Thursday, July 25, 1946 in Lusk, Wyoming the son of Goldie Rose (Pickinpaugh) and Wilber O. Wright.
He started in the oil patch at the age of 10, going with his Dad to work. He loved the patch and no one was a stranger. Lee worked all over the West roughnecking and running casing. He loved working in Alaska and Hawaii, and spent 25 years in southern California working Geo Thermal.
When he retired in 2012 from Weatherford International, he moved back to Wyoming to oversee his grandparents home- stead, that he and his sister inherited.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; sister Ruey R. (Larry) Eaton; son, Lee S. Wright; daughters, Vonda Jo Chapoose and Deanna (Kelly) Kurasz; step son, Chad Baumgarner; step daughter, Lee Ann Shaw; nine grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wilber, on November 5, 2002; mother, Goldie, on May 8, 1997; and one granddaugh-
ter.The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh. com