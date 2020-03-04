Phyllis W. Shuler 1929-2020
Phyllis W. Shuler, 90, of Douglas passed away Monday, February 24th at Wyoming Medical Center peacefully surrounded by her family. The lord and his angels welcomed her with their arms spread wide open to take her home and transition her from earth to heaven.
Phyllis was the fourth child born out of eleven on October 15th, 1929. She was raised in Bridgeport, Nebraska, daughter of Emiliano (Emer) and Myrtle (Roberts) Gusman where she was raised and schooled through the eighth grade. She remained in Bridgeport, Nebraska until she got married. As a young women she held a variety of jobs. Not a very glamorous one at that, she was paid 2 cents an hour for hoeing beets until she advanced to sweeping floors in a beauty shop for 10 cents an hour, and bagging groceries at the local market - just to name a few of her jobs.
She loved baking cinnamon rolls - which she excelled at, were the best. And loved most of all her peony garden, which she attended her whole life; her handy work was a sight to see. During her lifetime she made over 200 queen size croqueted Afghans for her grandchildren, children, friends and relatives. How she ever made time to bake, take care of 7 kids and have time to crochet is beyond belief. She had an angels touch. She was still at it up until the time of her death. Most of all she loved her grandchildren. What’s that “A heart of gold“; “Never a crossword”, “A kiss and a cookie for a bad day.” - Just a few things that were heard around the room from the grown grandchildren. She was like no other grandma. She never spanked any of us, never. Just a few things, the list a mile long could be said, from one grown grandchild, as he wiped a tear away.
She was a true angel who is already missed dearly.
Phyllis is survived by her parents coincidentally. Her dad also passed on the 24th of February. So momma wasn’t alone she had grandpa waiting to help her crossover.
She was preceded in death by her parents Emiliano Emery, Myrtle (Roberts) Gusman, Siblings Maxine (2009), Francis (1997), Kathleen (1996), James Riley (1946), Husband; Donald (2013) Sons, Larry (2010), Bruce (1958), Son in law Gary, (2012), great-grandson Carson Donald Atkins.
She is survived by her children, Wanda, Donald, (Sharon), Joyce (Bill), Rocky (Deb), Les, Peggy and Jerry (Kristy) 23 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place, a private service will be held at a later date at the Bridgeport Lutheran Church with burial in the Oregon Trail Cemetery in Bridgeport, Nebraska.
Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation of America.
