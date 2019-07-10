Cecil Ann Trammell 1935-2019
A graveside service was held for Ce- cil Ann “Cindy” Trammell, 84, at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Doug- las Park Cemetery in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Kirby Kudlak of the Ester- brook Community Church in Esterbrook, Wyoming officiating.
Cindy Trammell died Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Douglas Care Center in Doug- las.
Cindy was born Friday, February 22, 1935 in Mountainair, New Mexico the daughter of Cecil E. and Mary Vivian (Casper) Romine. She was raised and educated in Aztec, New Mexico, graduating from the Aztec High School in 1953. She was mar- ried to Donald Thomas Trammell in Aztec on October 2, 1955 at her parents’ home. They moved to Douglas, Wyoming later that year. They lived in Oroville, California for a few months and before returning to Wyoming. Because of Don’s job with the State of Wyoming they lived in several communities includ- ing Douglas, Evanston, Rock Springs, Cheyenne, and Sheridan. They retired to Story, Wyoming and Douglas, where they were active in church projects.
Cindy worked for Southeast Wyoming Mental Health as an Alcohol Rehab Counselor for several years in Cheyenne.
Cindy enjoyed all outdoor activities, working with church youth groups, various church affairs, and the Baptist Youth Fel- lowship. She enjoyed the Esterbrook area, especially the Ester- brook Community Church.
Cindy was survived by her husband of almost 64 years, Don, of Douglas; sons, Dan Trammall of Denver, Colorado, Michael Trammall and Jeff Trammall both of Twin Falls, Idaho; sister, Billie Jean Stafford of Boise, Idaho; and ten grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Donny Tram- mall, on July 25, 2017; and brother, Jack Hittson.
A memorial to the choice of the donor would be appreciated by the family.
