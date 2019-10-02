Rosemary E. Tadewald 1928-2019
Rosemary E. (Voorhees) Tadewald, 91, of Van Tassell, Wyo. passed away Sept. 25, 2019 at the Niobrara Community Hospital Extended Care in Lusk, Wyo.
Rosemary was born Mar. 15, 1928 in Lusk, Wyo., the second daughter of Archie and Edna (Ritemire) Voorhees. She graduat- ed from Lusk High School in 1946.
Rosie met the “love of her life”, Herbert Tadewald, at a dance at the Prairie Center School in Northern Goshen County. Ros- ie and Herb were married in a garden ceremony at her parents’ house on Sept. 6, 1947. They spent their early years moving to different places working in the oil fields.
They returned to Goshen County and worked at the Podolack Hereford and Waggoner Hereford ranches. During this time they became parents of Shirlee, Carmen, and Danny.
In 1953 they moved back to the Tadewald Homestead and purchased the ranch from Herb’s parents.
Rosie was accomplished in many areas: self-taught pianist, seamstress, and cook. Rosie loved her huge garden and flowers. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grand- mother. Rosie was the ultimate ranch wife and mother.
She belonged to the Help One Another Club, Legion Auxilia- ry Post 1, and the First Baptist Church of Lusk, Wyo.
Rosie lived at the ranch until 2013, when she moved to Nio- brara Community Hospital Extended Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Herbie; infant son Billy, and grandson Mark.
She is survived by daughters Shirlee Lambert (Clyde Pe- terson), Carmen Bone (Larry) of Lusk; son Danny Tadewald (Susie) at the ranch at Van Tassell; seven grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sat., Oct. 5, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Lusk.
In lieu of flowers a memorial may be made to the First Baptist Church in Lusk.
Pier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.