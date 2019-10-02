Harold Leroy Lockwood 1935-2019
A Celebration of Life will be held for Harold Leroy Lockwood, 84, at the Doug- las Community Club in Douglas, Wyo- ming on Saturday, October 5, at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Frank Wiederrecht of The Gathering officiating. Military hon- ors will be accorded by the Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8 and the Wyo- ming Army National Guard Military Fu- neral Honors.
Harold died Monday, September 23, 2019, at his home in Douglas.
Harold was born January 29, 1935, in Bellvue, Colorado the son Alfred John Dodge and Lorrine (Stull) Lockwood.
Harold graduated from Fort Collins High School in Fort Col- lins, Colorado at the age17, and joined the United States Army.
He proudly served in the Korean Conflict.
Harold continued his education at Colorado State University, where he wrestled in Nationals. He also attended the University of Colorado.
He moved his family from Fort Collins to Douglas in 1976 where he opened Lockwood Carpets. He owned and operated the store until the day of his death.
Harold loved nothing more than to spend time with his big family--making food and playing cards. He was also an avid hunter, fisherman, and gambler. But his most important position was to be a great Father and Papa!
He is survived by his wife Joyce Lockwood; brother Alan Lockwood (Bev), sister Sharon Claget (George); daughter Les- lie Smith (Brian), sons Tom Harbour, Stephen Harbour, David Harbour (Krystl), and Joe Harbour (Tara); 16 grandchildren: Danette Chesher (Tyler), DJ Asevedo-Smith (Christin), Josh Lockwood (Krista), Marcus Asevedo-Smith (Monica), Crystal Derrera, Alisha Lockwood, Blake Harbour, Ivy Harbour, Gab- by Rithner (Zach), Anastasia Harbour, Stevie Harbour, Megan Harbour, Isaac Harbour, Cassie Harbour, Ethan Harbour, Ne- vaeh Harbour; and 12 great grandchildren: Jacob Chesher, Iesha Carson, Tasia Derrera, Madison Chesher, Dillen Carson, Dean- na Lockwood, Sylis Derrera, Kadin Derrera, Trevor Hill, Drake Lockwood, Connor Asevedo-Smith, and Olivia Asevedo-Smith.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and their wives, Merlyn and Dorothy Lockwood and Delbert and Glenda Lockwood; sister and her husband, Judy and Myron Pearson; son, Steve Lockwood; and grandsons, Luke Harbour and Nicky Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Harold’s name to the Samuel American Legion Post #8, P.O. Box 1, Douglas, Wyoming 82633.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh. com