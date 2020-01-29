Charles Edward Spoon 1934-2020
A graveside service will be held for Charles Edward Spoon, 86, at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Douglas Park Cemetery in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Frank Wiederrecht of The Gathering officiating.
Charles Spoon died Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Central Wyoming Hospice Home in Casper, Wyoming.
Charles was born Tuesday, January 9, 1934 in Douthat, Oklahoma the son of Henry Adam and Ona Ethel (Hall) Spoon. He was raised and educated in Arkansas. He was married to Sylvia Gail Zellner on November 14, 1956 in Tunicia, Mississippi. They moved to Douglas in 1976. He worked as a welder for the boilermakers for several years. He also did work with moss rock at the Plains and the Chinese restaurant in Douglas, and remodeled the Four Winds Motel in Douglas. He enjoyed fishing, playing the guitar and harmonica at the same time, the jam sessions at the Senior Citizens’ Center, gardening, and cooking.
He is survived by his children, David (Shannon) Spoon and Janet (Marty) Cathcart both of Douglas; brother, Jerry Moore, of Arkansas; six grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry, on November 7, 1939; mother, Ona, on May 19, 1967; wife, Sylvia, on December 27, 2019; son, Charles Spoon Jr., on November 30, 2015; infant daughter, Mary Ann Spoon; eleven siblings; and grandson, William Cathcart, on September 6, 2017.
A memorial to the Charles E. Spoon Memorial Fund, 653 Big Horn Drive, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 would be appreciated by the family.
