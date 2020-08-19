World Class Action

Some of the greatest cowboys in the world descended on Douglas this past week for the two-night PRCA rodeo at the Wyoming State Fair. Among the very talented group were district and world champions. Texas, Arizona and Colorado are just a few of the states that were represented, with some of the cowboys hailing from outside the country.

Seven official events, with entertainment by rodeo clown Scott Cameron during breaks, were interspersed with mutton busting.

Headlining the event and taking home the award for all-around cowboy was Stetson Wright, who is the reigning all-around cowboy world champion.

Stetson was joined by other Wright boys Rusty, Spencer and Ryder, who is number two in the world in saddle bronc riding and was the world champion back in 2017.

Both nights opened up with bareback riding, with 28 cowboys competing in the event between the two. Mason Clements of Draper, Utah won the tight race with an 89. Chad Rutherford of Lake Charles, Louisiana and Donny Proffitt from Diamondville, Wyoming were close behind with 88 and 87.5, respectively.

Most of the competitors struggled in both the team roping and bull riding events.

Only seven out of the 24 teams who entered the team roping competition were able to complete the task. Even the likes of Matt Sherwood, who has won the world championship twice, and teammate Trey Yates couldn’t rope their bull.

Tanner Tomlinson of Angleton, Texas and Brady Norman of Springer, Oklahoma crushed the competition with a 4.4 second finish.

It was an even bigger struggle in the bull riding event, as only six of 27 were able to stay on for the required eight seconds. The top three came on the second night, with Chase Dougherty securing an 86.5 victory. Dallee Mason and Josh Frost came in second with 85s.

Steer wrestling was the tightest race, with less than a seconds difference between the winner and eighth place finisher.

Nick Guy wrestled his steer to the ground seemingly in a blink of an eye, finishing in 3.8 seconds. Dirk Tavenner and Will Lummus finished in four seconds flat, and Curtis Cassidy turned in a 4.2.

Marty Yates won the tie-down roping event with 8.2 seconds. Riley Pruitt and West Smith tied with 8.7 seconds.

Lisa Lockhart raced to victory in the woman’s barrel racing, finishing in a lightning fast 16.90 seconds. Tarryn Lee came in second with 17.12 seconds and Dona Kay Rule rounded out the top three with a 17.26 finish.

The total payoff in the event was $67,372.