Webster leaps to next level

Douglas cheer captain Colson Webster will be switching out her Douglas blue for the University of Wyoming Cowboys’ brown and gold come fall.

Webster, who was an All-State cheerleader in her time at Douglas High School and helped lead the team to a third-place finish at state this past year, made the cut for the UW Spirit Squat after participating in a unique virtual audition. The tryouts had to be done in video form due to the novel coronavirus.

“Tryouts were definitely different from what I’m used to,” Webster said. “They gave us two cheers and a dance to show, and for stunts and tumbling we had to send in past videos. I felt like since it was over video, I had to try even harder.

“I smiled more, moved around more and tried to be sharper, cleaner, louder and add more character. I practiced day and night. I sent in drafts to past UW cheerleaders as well as coaches and friends. They each checked different things for me and helped me out a lot.”

Earning a slot on a division 1 cheer squad is highly competitive, with only about half of those who try out actually making the team. When Webster was informed she was one of those who was chosen, she was stunned.

“I felt disbelief, shocked and honored all at the same time, mostly because I’m a small town girl who went through many coaches and made a college cheer team. I’m proud that I can now represent Douglas in Laramie and be a part of something that makes Wyoming even better. I had to read the email multiple times to wrap my head around the thought that I was now a UW cheerleader. It was a moment I will never forget.”

Although she flourished in high school, the challenges of college sports are a big jump for anyone who is lucky enough to move up to the next level, but Webster will be prepared. Outside of the regular team practices, she will be focusing on her body and attending gym sessions multiple times throughout the week.

Ashley Higgens, Webster’s coach while at Douglas, said that the university will be lucky to have her.

“She is an amazing cheerleader who will bring positive energy, drive, commitment and a sense of responsibility that each cheer team needs in its participants.

“Colson is the most dedicated, heartfelt and driven cheerleader I’ve worked with and will flourish on her journey at the University of Wyoming. I am beyond proud of her.”