For two days, high school golfers coalesced in Douglas. The Douglas Invitational golf tournament was held on Aug. 22-23 at the Douglas Community golf course. Coaches Chase Plumb and Curtis Starkey brought 13 golfers to the tournament, 10 varsity and three junior varsity.

“I was excited about the progress we made from week one to week two. Week one our practices weren’t as crisp as they could’ve been and I take blame for that,” Plumb said.

This was the team’s first, and only, tournament of the season in Douglas. In the first week, they faced off in Wheatland as part of a seven school tournament. DHS was the only school to have five varsity girls golf and one of four boys teams to do so.

The boys team had a combined score of 710, the third highest aggregate score of all teams at the Invitational. The boys were led by Justin Kleemeyer, Rees Starkey and Josh Chavarin who finished in fourth, sixth and seventh place. Kleemeyer shot a 166 while the other two finished tied with 172 points.

“There’s still room for improvement from all three of them but they’re guys who have been varsity golfers for a few years for us,” Plumb said. “Our younger kids Hunter Stetter and Caidyn Spilski really played well for having never played varsity golf.”

Stetter finished with a 201 and Spilski with a final of 216. The two junior varsity boys on the course were Brandon Campbell and Jackson Moore. Campbell shot a 226 after a 110 round on the second day and Moore finished with a 243 and peaked on the first day with a 119.

The girls team had a combined score of 606, the highest among all high school teams at the meet. The top performers on the varsity squad were Trinity Rich and Katie Notman. Rich finished in second place individually with a two-day total of 191. Notman came in fourth place with a 193 over the weekend. Denali Bergquist finished in 11th place on a 223 weekend, one spot above Ashley Kleemeyer and her 225.

Aspen Edwards was the final member of the varsity team, shooting a 256 weekend. Jessica Reid, the only girls junior varsity golfer to participate at the Douglas Invitational, shot a 248 total, including a 116 on her second day. The team score of 606 is an aggregate of the three highest scores from each day, regardless of golfer.

Notman and Rich contributed both of their scores in addition to Bergquist’s first day and Kleemeyer’s second. Plumb lauded every member of the team for their improvements each week and in each practice and Rich and Notman for their work as leaders.

The golfers all now do the rounds of Wyoming with meets in Buffalo, Rawlins and Torrington before finishing the fall season at the state tournament.