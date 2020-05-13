With just a couple months of summer between now and the college school year, recent graduate and four-year Douglas Bearcats Soccer star Andi Hunsicker will be spending that time wisely – preparing to compete at the next level.

Barring any more COVID-19 related setbacks, Hunsicker will arrive in Cheyenne to attend Laramie County Community College on Aug. 1 and begin practicing with her new team the next day.

“My college coach has been sending us workouts and making sure we track what we’re doing,” Hunsicker said. “I go to the field everyday to work on my skills, I’ve started lifting again, and I’ve been running trying to get into shape.”

Hunsicker was a three-sport athlete in her time at Douglas High School, where she was named all-conference for the volleyball team and a role player on the back-to-back state champion girls basketball team, who would have been the first team to three-peat in the history of the girls program had it not been for the novel coronavirus hitting Wyoming hours into the day the state tournament began.

Where she truly excelled, however, was the soccer field. She was an integral part of teams that elevated the girls soccer program to new levels, as she helped lead them to the state tournament for the first time ever in 2018, and back to the tournament in 2019 where they won their first state tournament game, according to Wyopreps.com

Individually, she established herself as one of the best scorers in 3A, and was named All-State her junior year leading to her being recruited and committing to LCCC before the start of her senior year.

Hunsicker, who dreams of playing Division 1 soccer one day, said she chose LCCC because of the quality of their program and their ability to groom her for the next level.

“They have a really great team and can help send me to a bigger program. That’s been my goal for a long time but I’m going to see where LCCC takes me. The coaches are awesome and the team was so welcoming.

“I want to work to increase my skills, learn new skills and ways to play faster. I want to play at a higher level and help my team have a winning season.”

LCCC couldn’t be a better a place for Hunsicker to get put on D1 radar. The Golden Eagles are a top team in the country, and finished last season ranked fifth in the National Junior College Athletic Association Coaches ranking, finishing the season with a 15-2-2 record. The team boasts a roster with players from across the world, with many being named All-Americans.

Golden Eagles first-year head coach Nate Ulness, who coached the last three seasons at Gillette College, is excited to add Hunsicker to the already talented roster.

“When you think 3A soccer in Wyoming, you think Hunsicker,” Ulness said in an article on the team website. “She has been a main stay in the Douglas soccer program and an All-State performer year in and year out. I have had the pleasure of watching her grow in the game and coaching her at camps.

“She lives for the game and always pushes herself to be better not just for herself but for the team. I’m excited to work with this hardnosed, goal-scoring forward because she will put herself in all the right places and push her way past any defender that stands in her way. She brings a great sense of team and will be a great impact for us from the get go.”

Skylar Hantanelas, Hunsicker’s former coach at DHS, says Ulness and LCCC are lucky to have a girl like Hunsicker on the team. “She’ll bring intensity and an infectious work ethic. Her passion for the game shines through her commitment to give her best effort and contribute to the team in whatever way possible. She’s versatile on the field and tactical. Her attitude is driven and motivated on the field and her sense of humor boosts the moral of her teammates and those around her.

“She’ll be dearly missed (at DHS), but I can’t wait to see all of her success at the next level.”