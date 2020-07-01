Cats give and take in one busy week

The Douglas Cats fell to the Casper Crush in a double header at Nida Field June 24, losing the first game by a slim 4-2 margin before struggling in the second to fall 26-7.

The Cats then played Friday in Torrington, splitting the games 10-5 and 0-11. They also played Tuesday evening in Gillette, but scores were unavailable at press time.

Against Casper here, the teams were pretty evenly matched in the first game, going back and forth between getting quick outs. Andres Robles, who pitched the whole game, kept Casper to nine hits, while the Crush pitcher held the Cats to eight.

“Andres was really up in the (strike) zone,” Andrews said. “Usually, we teach guys to be down in the zone, but they were such free swingers, he was getting up in the zone and popping guys up.

“Well, he got kind of down in the zone in the third or fourth inning when they got those four runs.”

Outfielder Sam Renner and shortstop Michael Bobrowski racked up the Cats’ two runs.

Douglas struggled a bit more in the second game after the Crush hit a grand slam in the first inning before scoring five more runs that inning to open things up quickly.

“I think our attitudes were up more in the first game than the second because they had a good first inning and we had a hard time coming back,” outfielder Adam Bearfield said.

This was the first time the Cats have faced off against the Crush since they moved into American Legion Baseball from Babe Ruth this season.

“I made a couple (coaching) errors there, and they hit the crap out of them, and we didn’t get a few calls they were getting at the plate. It all just kind of spiraled out,” Andrews said.

The Cats also rotated six pitchers the second game, with the only strikeouts thrown by Cameryn Spence and Jacob Russell.

“They hit the ball the second game a lot better,” Robles said. “They put the barrel to the bat, and we couldn’t do anything about it. We made a few errors, but we were pretty good about it.”

According to Andrews, it also didn’t help the Cats’ second game when shortstop and senior player Bobrowski was ejected early on after a slight altercation with a Casper player after a questionable situation involving blocking a base.

The Crush sits atop Single A with a 20-4 record and are in the Northeast division with Douglas.

“That’s the best team, I think,” Andrews said. “Cody’s up there, Torrington’s up there. I don’t know what Cheyenne quite has but other than those guys everybody’s kind of lumped together.

“I think we can beat that team, I really do. We just gotta put together a better baseball game, get better fundamentally all around, throw more strikes. There’s a lot of things we gotta get better at but it’s still early, we’ve got a month left.”