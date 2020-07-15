More than 60 horseback riders, ranging from young children to middle-aged adults, competed Sunday in the barrel racing event at the Converse County Fair.
Top honors in the main event went to Elaine Hollings, riding Fly, who placed first in the 1-D division, posting a time of 17.002 seconds. Her payout was $333.
Rounding out the 1-D division were Kelly Adamson, who placed second with 17.089 seconds, Riley Addington at 17.114 seconds and RaeLee Hill, finishing fourth at 17.313 seconds.
Forty-six riders in total competed in the main event. Thirteen riders comprised the youth riding class, and there was also a younger peewee heat of six.
In the youth class, Larissa Rathbun placed first in the 1-D division, with a time of 17.720 seconds.
For peewee, Grace Allmaras placed first, at 20.704 seconds.
Riders seemed undeterred by the nearly triple-degree heat on Sunday, completing their races in rapid succession. At least two dozen spectators braved the hot temps and unrelenting sun to watch from the grandstands.
