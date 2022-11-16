Douglas, WY (82633)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.