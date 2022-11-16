The life of former Wyoming Press Association director Jim Angell will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 19 in Cheyenne. Angell died of cancer Aug. 17, 2022.
A traditional service will be held at Calvary Chapel of Cheyenne, 9209 Ridge Road, Cheyenne, beginning at 4 p.m. This service will be live-streamed and recorded. It can be viewed at cheyenne.church/watch.com
It will be followed by a more spirited celebration at 7 p.m. at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center. Food and drink will be provided, and those who are musically inclined are strongly encouraged to bring their instruments and jam in Angell’s honor.
Those wishing to remember him are invited to attend either event or both. For more information, call (307) 640-2500 or email 3angells3@gmail.com
