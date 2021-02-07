The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) will be hosting a webinar to help Wyomingites affected by layoffs find employment.
The webinar will take place Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. on Zoom. To register for the webinar, please visit tinyurl.com/bxkrmwvm
The webinar is designed to provide assistance to job seekers throughout Wyoming.
Topics to be covered in the webinar will include unemployment insurance, job searching, resume assistance, interview preparation, adult education and Wyoming health insurance.
Please call 307-777-3639 for more information.
