Included as a part of the Jackalope Days celebration this year was the Community Awards Picnic June 10, where Douglas Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Paige Fenton-Hughes was recognized as the 2021 Citizen of the Year for Douglas.
Fenton-Hughes was selected for her leadership, dedication and perseverance while running area schools during the coronavirus pandemic.
She was cited for putting in countless hours during the pandemic while keeping the community’s schools open, keeping all of the district’s staff and students safe and making staff members feel essential, valued and cared for, according to information released by The Enterprise, the event’s organizer.
“Fenton-Hughes keeps the welfare of her students at the core of her decisions. She was truly in the trenches every single day. She has also put in extra time with our State Legislature fighting to keep our schools funded, and she still finds the time to volunteer in our community. Her leadership has been exemplary and very much appreciated,” officials stated.
Additional 2021 Community Awards recipients are: Start-up Business of the Year – Nini’s Style; WildWind Treasures; Business Improvement of the Year – Douglas Tire Center; Business of the Year – Arrow Electric; Above and Beyond the Call of Duty – Laramie Peak Humane Society Staff; Volunteers of the Year for Laramie Peak Humane Society – Carolyn Green; Clay Ewing and the Douglas High School Boys Soccer Team; Service to Community – Converse County Sheriff Clint Becker; Douglas Police Department Officer Bryan Kelley; Douglas City Clerk Chaz Schumacher; Community Volunteers of the Year – Becky Harris and Ilene Morford-Raba; Educators of the Year – Morgan Shepherd and Dawn Sorg; City of Douglas Official of the Year – City Councilman John Bartling.
The Community Awards event was sponsored by Converse County, the Converse County Tourism Promotion Board, City of Douglas, Devon Energy, Memorial Hospital of Converse County, Black Hills Energy, Converse County Bank, Douglas Tire Center, Pete’s Builders, Purity Oilfield Services, Rocky Mountain Power, Vyve, Blend Coffee Company, Fremont Motors, Global Propane, Navajo Transitional Energy and Points West Community Bank.
