Weather, speed cost life, cause numerous wrecks

The recent winter storm was at least partially to blame for one fatality Oct. 22 when a dump truck slid into a stranded vehicle on the side of I-25.
In a non-storm accident earlier in the week, a Douglas man rolled his vehicle near Glenrock and has subsequently died. (See related story on page A-2.)
The second storm of the season offered a quick reminder for some that winter is coming whether we like it or not. It also reminded others that driving in the snow and ice needs to be done with caution, officials said.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol said the fatality just north of Douglas was at least partially blamed on icy road conditions but was just one of the factors. The accident occurred at about 8:05 p.m. as temperatures were falling fast and snow was falling but hitting the warmer asphalt and melting before quickly freezing.
“A pickup driven by Asheville, North Carolina resident Paul Wizamiar, 66, had slid off the road and was parked on the shoulder near mile post 145 on I-25,” WHP Lt. Randy Starkey said.
“The driver of the pickup was outside his vehicle when a Kenworth dump truck lost control on the ice and left the road. The dump truck hit Wizamiar and pinned him between both vehicles.”
The dump truck ended up on its side and came to a rest on top of the pickup, according to the accident report.
Wizamiar died at the scene. The driver of the dump truck, Jesus Poncemartinez of Aurora, Colorado, did not sustain any reported injuries. No one was cited in the wreck.
Starkey said WHP responded to at least 16 accidents Oct. 22-24, all due to snowy and icy conditions.
“I-25 was not shut down as most of the roads were pretty good except for a few spots like around mile post 145,” he said.
“Winter, snow and ice happen each year like clockwork,” Starkey said. “This storm was a reminder that drivers need to slow down, pay attention to the road and conditions, put the cell phone down and buckle up the seat belts.”
No more snow is expected this week and into early next week at least, with sunny skies and temperatures getting to the mid-50s by early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.