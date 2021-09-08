Cars rally for CF awareness, Clover, 5, Saturday at Aces

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY THURSDAY FOR FWZ 301 AND 311... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 301...302...303 AND NORTHERN 308... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 301... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 301... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Thursday. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * WIND...West to northwest winds around 15 MPH with occasional gusts 25 to 30 MPH. Stronger...more widespread winds expected Friday with gusts to 35 mph possible. * HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent. * HAINES...6. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or are expected to develop with high certainty. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&