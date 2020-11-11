The Real Christmas Spirit

I’m going to make a million of them,” Max Panasuk, 9, said gleefully as he reached for another red-and-green colored shoebox to fill with toys, clothing and other household items.
His holiday-decorated shoebox will be donated to a needy child somewhere far away, and Max was delighted in his task to make it the best one yet.
The young volunteer was just one of more than a dozen people who gathered at First Baptist Church in the early evening of Nov. 8 to pack the boxes for Operation Christmas Child 2020.
“I like putting the toys and items into the boxes, and doing it for other kids,” Max said.
The Christmas packaging endeavor, operated by the Samaritan’s Purse charity organization, is designed to provide shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items for impoverished children around the world. For some, the box may be the first shoebox of gifts they have ever received.
During the event, Pastor Bill Williamson recounted an experience he had while visiting an orphanage in India. He was struck by one particular boy he met who had received one of the boxes.
“He was so excited that someone else in the world had cared enough to put the box together for him,” Williamson recounted.
This year, the First Baptist Church aims to donate 300 boxes for the program, slightly shy of Max’s “million” but nonetheless impressive for the Douglas church.
They are already close to reaching that goal. Around 200 boxes were filled with donated items on Sunday evening. The local Mothers of Preschoolers group already filled more than 30 boxes for the effort.
Other members of the community are encouraged to make their own boxes to donate to the cause. Some items participants may want to put in the boxes are flashlights (include extra batteries); a small towel or washcloth; a bar of soap; T-shirts (plain only, no logos); school supplies; backpacks; travel packs of tissues; pens; pencils; erasers; small toys; combs; brushes; and toothbrushes. More items are listed at www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child as well as a list of what not to put in the boxes.
Boxes can be dropped off at the church from Nov. 16-23 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
