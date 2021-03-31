The Douglas City Council explored the idea of a much lower, more simple rate increase for utility bills – suggesting a flat 4% for water, sewer and sanitation/landfill this year and next, which would go into effect May 1 both years.
Although this was the general consensus in the room among the council, no official decisions could be made, as it wasn’t a regular council meeting, just a worksession March 25.
Council member Ron McNare first suggested the idea of breaking up city administration’s proposed increase, which they most recently said averaged 13.92 percent.
“We need to look at (this) every year, not skip four years,” McNare said, something other council members echoed throughout the worksession.
Before this meeting, City Administrator Jonathan Tiechert urged the council to keep the city’s budget above the minimum reserve balance, stressing that, “Our target is above that.”
As an alternative to a rate hike, Tiechert suggested the council consider lowering the minimum use amount from 30,000 gallons to 5,000. Also, lowering the commodity limit could promote water conservation because residents would have an incentive to use less water.
“We’re bumping up against our capacity right now,” he said.
McNare responded that people can’t keep up their lawns with that little of water, especially when code enforcement officers tell people to “water your darn lawn.” Council member John Bartling agreed.
Tiechert defended the most recent proposal as being mainly based on a $25,000 study completed by Great Rates in 2019.
“Our proposal came from this (study),” he told council. “It wasn’t my proposal or staff’s proposal.”
However, Tiechert told the Budget ear- lier this month that changes were made to the study’s proposal based on rates of comparably sized cities and planned expenses for the next fiscal year.
In addition to generally preferring a 4% hike overall, the city council also came to a general consensus that the 25% difference in rate charges between city and non-city residents be removed from the proposal.
Instead, it was suggested that a moratorium be placed on any new water, sewer, sanitation/landfill services outside the city limits. If the council decides to go this direction, it would be introduced as a resolution for a formal vote.
Bartling expressed concern over the “checker boarded” city/county boundaries within city limits with the 25% differential.
“So one guy on one side of the street is going to pay 25 percent more than his neighbor right across the street,” he said. “That, to me, is not fair.”
To which Tiechert responded, “Yeah, we are one community, until I get my tax bill, then I’m in the city.”
Public Works Director John Harbarger pointed out private water companies also serve county residents, suggesting the city couldn’t compete with a private enterprise.
Council also explored the proposal’s swimming pool rates, coming to the consensus they should not be changed.
“With the numbers I’ve seen on the pool,” McNare said, “if with these increases we made another $5,000, it isn’t going to make one bit of difference.”
While council member Monty Gilbreath agreed, he expressed concern over the efforts to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour. “That is a game changer.”
No official decisions will be made until voted on by the council during a meeting. The next city council meeting is April 12, though the agenda has not been released so it’s unknown if the rate proposal will be presented then.
