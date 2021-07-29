Updated as of 2:11 p.m. At approxamatly 0640 hours on July 29th, 2021, dispatch received a report of a stolen pickup truck that had been involved in a crash on West Richards Street near the Douglas Middle School. Upon arrival at the scene, Douglas Police Officers located the driver of the stolen truck. Four other individuals were also on scene. They had been occupants in two separate vehicles that the suspect appeared to have deliberately struck. As a result of this incident, Nicolas Cooper, 48, was arrested for motor vehicle theft. Additional charges are pending and the case is under investigation. This statement was released from the Douglas Police Department and approved by LT. Todd Matthews.
Douglas Police Department Lieutenant Todd Matthews confirmed the incident on West Richards Street this morning, which began around 6:45 a.m., involved a stolen vehicle which crashed into other vehicles. Matthews said the suspect was in custody and the street in now open.
This story will be updated in the Aug 4th edition of the Douglas Budget.
