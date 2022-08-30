A perforated gas line underneath the surface of an alleyway behind fifth street south of Richards required an evacuation Tuesday morning. Chief of Police Todd Byerly and LT. Todd Matthews arrived on seen shortly following the report to aid residents in the evacuation.
According to Matthews, the leak was the result of a construction crew mistakenly puncturing the line, however, the issue was resolved promptly and no one was injured.
“Please avoid the area of Labonte and South of Richards Street due to a gas line break. Please stay out of the area,” Converse County Emergency Management’s Facebook page shared immediately following the report.
According to a press release issued by the City of Douglas at 11:22 a.m., the gas main that was hit was located at the intersection of Cody and 5th Street. Residents were urged to evacuate the two blocks surrounding the intersection including the areas between Richards and Cody and LaBonte and 5th Street.
By 1:17 p.m., the city provided an update that the leak had been contained and both roads and the neighborhood were re-opened, allowing residents back into their homes.
