The University of Wyoming will transition to Phase 4 of its fall semester Monday, Nov. 16, a week earlier than scheduled, because of the significant increase in COVID-19 cases among the UW community and in the state.
That means all courses will move to fully online instruction starting Monday. In the meantime, the university encourages students to depart for the Thanksgiving break as soon as they receive negative test results this week, with faculty directed to provide virtual options to complete courses and exams for students who choose to leave early.
“With our case numbers and test positivity rates rising rapidly, we are taking this action to reduce the risk of students taking the virus back to their homes and infecting family members and others,” UW President Ed Seidel says. “This will allow students to make decisions about when to return home that are best for their families and their individual COVID risk. Additionally, the shift to remote learning provides additional flexibility for students and their families, and it ensures greater consistency in the academic experience for all students.”
Additionally, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is utilizing $10 million in CARES Act funds to bring additional medical personnel to the state to alleviate the strain on hospitals and Wyoming health care professionals.
Hospitals all over the state are seeing a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases and report that the main concern at this time is having adequate staffing.
“This funding will help ease the strain on our hospitals and healthcare workers, who have been working tirelessly to provide care to increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients,” Governor Gordon said. “As hospitals around the region face the same issues, our hospitals cannot plan on transferring patients out of state. I want to ensure Wyoming maintains its ability to provide our residents access to the treatments and care they need.”
Wyoming continues to be one of the coronavirus hot spots in the nation with a continued spike in positive cases in every county with 8,017 current active cases and 13 more deaths reported bringing the total number of deaths to 127.
