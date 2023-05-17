A small panic ensued early May 17 as smoke began to pour into rooms at the Higgins Hotel. With everyone evacuated the Glenrock Fire Department, alongside Glenrock Police Department for traffic control, quickly handled the situation efficiently and with haste. Clearing out behind the sign revealed that a potential electrical fire was started within the walls of the hotel which was dealt with accordingly by cutting power to the building. An investigation will be conducted further and more information is to come.
