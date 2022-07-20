Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING FOR GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL WYOMING... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417 AND 418... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 417.Fire weather zone 418. * WIND...Northwest to north-northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph possible. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&