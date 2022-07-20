...RED FLAG WARNING FOR GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
WEDNESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL WYOMING...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM
MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417 AND 418...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT
this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 417.Fire weather zone 418.
* WIND...Northwest to north-northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts 25 to 30 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
