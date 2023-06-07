Winning basketball state tournaments during the high school season doesn’t come easy. It requires hard work, commitment and spending the offseason getting better.
That’s what happens in Douglas and four incoming juniors were recently rewarded for their dedication to the game during some holiday hoops. The Lady Cats traveled to Thermopolis Memorial weekend, May 27-29, where they played in the Hot City Summer Slam 3-on-3 basketball tournament and walked away in a familiar fashion ... as champions.
Douglas’ Bailey Wright, Molly Parker, Kam Hineman and Cale Starkey put on the blue and took care of business in their return to Thermopolis. They were joined by Maddie Glanz from Worland to complete their five-player championship roster.
Coached by Jarrod Glanz also from Worland, the young bunch had a busy opening day as they played four games on Saturday. They were not denied as they cruised untouched and went undefeated.
By virtue of winning all their games, the Lady Cats had a bye in the first round of championship play on Sunday. When they returned to action, they took down Lander to advance to the championship game against the host team.
Facing Thermopolis for the title and bragging rights, the Lady Cats fell behind early, 5-0. They finally got on the scoreboard but trailed nearly most of the way of the 40-minute final.
The squad saved their best for last. They inched ahead in the final minutes and swished a two-point championship win, 18-16.
It marked the second straight year that the Lady Cats won the classic tournament.
