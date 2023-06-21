Mother Nature won the first attempt of this year’s annual Peak Fitness 5K Color Run. However, nothing could stop the approximately 100 runners, walkers and dogs in the rescheduled popular and colorful event June 16.
The event is typically hosted the week before Jackalope Days but rain forced it to be postponed two weeks. There was no problem at the second attempt as participants enjoyed a sunny afternoon while running through neighborhoods from Peak Fitness to the dirt trails behind the high school and back to the starting line.
The color run welcomed all abilities and ages. Some at those at front of the race were pushing times, while others used the event to walk with friends, family and even furry friends while getting in some exercise and color.
Once back to the start of the race, runners, joggers and walkers were treated for their participation. Everyone enjoyed a BBQ dinner free and provided Converse County Bank.
Their were only two winners on this afternoon. All the proceeds, which has not been determined as of June 18, will all be split between Joslynn Sauer and Converse County Cancer Task Force.
JOSLYNN SAUER
Soon to be Parks by marriage this month, Joslymm is a 21-year-old graduate student who plans to become a doctor in occupational thereapy.
On April 26 of this year, Joslynn received the devastating news that she’s been diagnosed with Hodkins lymphoma. Hodkins lymphoma is a cancer within the lymphatic system of the body.
Joslynn has two masses in her chest where doctors found the cancer.
“It was because of my amazing primary care physician and other doctors and surgeons and extensive imaging and procedures that it was caught early and can be treated with chemotherapy,” Joslynn said. “I have continued to receive immense support in this community and I couldn’t be more grateful.”
