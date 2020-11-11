City
of Douglas
Meeting Minutes...
City Council Meeting Minutes, October 26, 2020. The regular meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming, and virtually as well. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson John Bartling; Councilperson Karl Hertz; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath; and Council person Kim Pexton. Also Present: Jonathan Teichert, City Administrator; Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Heather Duncan-Malone, City Attorney; Gary Schwarz, IT Director; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; Heidi McCullough, Member of Converse County Historical Society; Dr. Mark Campbell, Converse County Health Officer; Matt Dammeyer, Memorial Hospital of Converse County; Darcey Cowardin, Nurse Manager for Converse County Public Health Department; Dr. Paige Fenton Hughes (virtually), Superintendent of Schools, CCSD#1; Johnna Shepherd (virtually), Converse County Public Health Response Coordinator Public Health; Ron McNare, Citizen; Zach Miner, Douglas Budget. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Mayor Kemper asked for disclosures or conflicts of interest for Council members. Councilperson Hertz requested to recuse himself from Items 6e – 6l, specifically Resolutions 2060-2067. There were no other disclosures. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – October 26, 2020; Item 2b. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting – October 12, 2020; Item 2c. Minutes, City Council Work Session – October 15, 2020; Item 2d. Minutes, City Council Work Session – October 22, 2020. Public Comments: There were none. Proclamations/Presentations: Item 4a. Converse County Historical Society – Presentation of Award to City of Douglas: Converse County Historical Society (CCHS) member McCullough presented the City Council with an award they received for their efforts in preserving the Day Coach train car. This particular award is for projects that are not buildings but still important to the history of the community, the City was nominated by McCullough. McCullough thanked the Council and presented them with a plaque and a monetary award, which she kindly requested the City use to fund future preservation projects. The City Council thanked Mrs. McCullough for her nomination. Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to sign over the monetary award from the State Historical Society to the local chapter of the historical society. Mayor Kemper thanked Mrs. McCullough as these projects help keep events like the Polar Express going in the community. Motion carried 5-0. Item 4b. Extra Mile Day Proclamation – November 1st, 2020: Councilperson Hertz read the proclamation into the record. Mayor stated the Council had talked about putting a statement forward regarding COVID and supporting safety and the need to think of our neighbors, washing hands, wearing masks, supporting our community spirit. Kemper thanked the school district, Public Health, and the hospital for all they have done for the community, the City is very grateful to everyone. Councilperson Bartling stated we so appreciate all that everyone is doing during this time. Councilperson Gilbreath stated our community notices those efforts, he thanked everyone for going above the duties of their jobs by doing what is best for our community. Kemper thanked Dr. Fenton Hughes for everything she has done at the school, the school has done an excellent job. Public Hearings: Item 5a. Resolution No. 2053, a Resolution Authorizing a Conditional Use Permit to the Ladwig Living Trust to Allow the Short-Term Rental of a Dwelling in an R-1 Neighborhood Residential Zone at 720 Hamilton Street (Town of Douglas, Block 56, Lot 7): Mayor Kemper opened the Public Hearing at 5:44 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin provided an overview of the conditional use permit application; staff hasn’t received comments regarding the application and the Planning Commission recommends approval. Public Hearing closed at approximately 5:47 p.m. Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve Resolution No. 2053, a Resolution Authorizing a Conditional Use Permit to the Ladwig Living Trust to Allow the Short-Term Rental of a Dwelling in an R-1 Neighborhood Residential Zone at 720 Hamilton Street (Town of Douglas, Block 56, Lot 7). Councilperson Hertz stated there was conversation previously regarding a plan for Air B n’ B type properties and how the City would manage them, perhaps it would be good to discuss this process at a work session. Councilperson Bartling noted his disapproval of having these types of uses so close to the schools. Motion carried 4-1, Councilperson Bartling voting Nay. Item 5b. Resolution No. 2054, a Resolution Authorizing a Conditional Use Permit for Brittany Mortimore to Operate a Preschool in an R-1 Neighborhood Residential Zone at 302 S. 5th Street (Town of Douglas, Block 26, Lots 1 & 2), City of Douglas: Mayor Kemper opened the Public Hearing at 5:50 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin provided an overview of the conditional use permit application; staff received no comments regarding the application; it is in keeping with previous applicants for the same property; Planning Commission is recommending approval with the conditions outlined. Public Hearing closed at approximately 5:53 p.m. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Resolution No. 2054, a Resolution Authorizing a Conditional Use Permit for Brittany Mortimore to Operate a Preschool in an R-1 Neighborhood Residential Zone at 302 S. 5th Street (Town of Douglas, Block 26, Lots 1 & 2), City of Douglas, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5c. Resolution No. 2055, a Resolution Authorizing a Conditional Use Permit for Bayley Bratton to Operate a Preschool in an R-1 Neighborhood Residential Zone at 302 S. 5th Street (Town of Douglas, Block 26, Lots 1 & 2), City of Douglas: Mayor Kemper opened the Public Hearing at approximately 5:53 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin explained that this permit application is the same as the previous, only it’s a different applicant. Kemper expressed her appreciation for more daycares opening. Public Hearing closed at approximately 5:55 p.m. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Hertz to approve Resolution No. 2055, a Resolution Authorizing a Conditional Use Permit for Bayley Bratton to Operate a Preschool in an R-1 Neighborhood Residential Zone at 302 S. 5th Street (Town of Douglas, Block 26, Lots 1 & 2), City of Douglas, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Council Action Items: Item 6a. Discussion and Possible Action Regarding the Unfreezing of Three (3) Police Department Positions: Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to reconsider prior Council Action that froze Three (3) open Police Department Positions with the Adoption of the 2021 Budget and to unfreeze said positions. Councilperson questioned why the three (3) positions were frozen, as he didn’t recall that being what was approved. Discussion followed. Motion carried 5-0. Item 6b. Resolution No. 2056, a Resolution Authorizing Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the amount of $45,765.90 for AmeriClean Services: Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Resolution No. 2056, a Resolution Authorizing Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the amount of $45,765.90 for AmeriClean Services, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 6c. Resolution No. 2057, a Resolution Authorizing Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the amount of $10,048.00, for Remote Services: Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Hertz to approve Resolution No. 2057, a Resolution Authorizing Submission of Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the amount of $10,048.00, for Remote Services, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0.
Item 6d. Resolution No. 2058, a Resolution Authorizing Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the amount of $326,975.00, for Outdoor Spaces: Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Hertz to approve Resolution No. 2058, a Resolution Authorizing Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the Amount of $326,975.00, for Outdoor Spaces. Community Development Director Chaffin stated the outdoor spaces concept came out of the Brownfield Grant discussions, it would help downtown businesses struggling with COVID-19 restrictions, many main street programs are putting together parklets for businesses to use to help with spacing. Chaffin stated the City will purchase the pieces and businesses can check them out, hopefully we can have about 9 months out of the year when they are used. Mayor Kemper asked if the City would help build them. Chaffin stated the City might help with setting them up but they will need to be taken down at the end of the season. Councilperson Hertz stated during their Brownfield Grant discussions, renderings were provided for what the parklets would look like, if the City can utilize COVID-19 funds to purchase the pieces, the City should be able to lease them to help with maintenance costs, it’s a great way to enhance the downtown area. Chaffin stated the funds would purchase pieces for 4 parklets. Motion carried 5-0. *Councilperson Hertz recused himself for Items 6e thru 6l, stating Matt Dammeyer with Memorial Hospital of Converse County (MHCC) is in attendance to answer any questions. Item 6e. Resolution No. 2060, a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the amount of $91,893.00 for COVID-19 Patient Isolation Telehealth Grant: Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Resolution No. 2060, a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the amount of $91,893.00 for COVID-19 Patient Isolation Telehealth Grant. Mr. Dammeyer explained that this request is specific to helping physicians and allows for them to move between individual patients without gowning up. Motion carried 4-0-1; Councilperson Hertz abstained. Item 6f. Resolution No. 2061, a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the amount of $198,300.00, for COVID-19 Nursing Safety Communication Grant: Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Resolution No. 2061, a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the amount of $198,300.00 for COVID-19 Nursing Safety Communication Grant. Mr. Dammeyer explained that this request is a follow up to a grant MHCC received but this part had not been included, it would enable nurses to communicate vitals electronically instead of going to a central location. Motion carried 4-0-1; Councilperson Hertz abstained. **Council took a brief recess from approximately 6:20 p.m. to 6:23 p.m. Item 6g. Resolution No. 2062, a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the amount of $49,666.00, for COVID-19 Testing Drive Thru Mobile Garage: Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve Resolution No. 2062, a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the amount of $49,666.00, for COVID-19 Testing Drive Thru Mobile Garage. Mr. Dammeyer explained that this would be for a temporary structure that would allow cars to drive through for testing but keep staff and patients protected from the weather. Motion carried 4-0-1; Councilperson Hertz abstained. Item 6h. Resolution No. 2063, a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the amount of $141,758.00, for Migration to Virtual Meeting Spaces: Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Resolution No. 2063, a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the amount of $141,758.00, for Migration to Virtual Meeting Spaces. Mr. Dammeyer explained this would help buy infrastructure to setup employees in different areas, he will admit that SLIB is reluctant to this type of funding but hoping they see the value in it. Motion carried 4-0-1; Councilperson Hertz abstained. Item 6i. Resolution No. 2064, a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the amount of $325,000.00, for Remote Work From Home Infrastructure: Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Resolution No. 2064, a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the amount of $325,000.00, for Remote Work From Home Infrastructure. Mr. Dammeyer explained that this is an extension of Resolution No. 2063, to establish a virtual meeting space and would have a fundamental impact to how MHCC does things long term, it allows for more employees then available workspaces allow. Motion carried 4-0-1; Councilperson Hertz abstained. Item 6j. Resolution No. 2065, a Resolution Authorizing Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the amount of $328,320.00 for Sleep Lab and Support Relocation: Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve Resolution No. 2065, a Resolution Authorizing Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the amount of $328,320.00 for Sleep Lab and Support Relocation. Mr. Dammeyer explained this was part of an original $3 million grant, MHCC had the sleep lab beds on the clinical medical floor and people opted out because they didn’t want to be on the same floor as COVID-19 patients, the floor needed more space, he feels this request is easy to justify. Motion carried 4-0-1; Councilperson Hertz abstained. Item 6k. Resolution No. 2066, a Resolution Authorizing Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the amount of $351,453.00, for COVID-19 Clinical Telehealth Infrastructure Grant
Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Resolution No. 2066, a Resolution Authorizing Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the amount of $351,453.00, for COVID-19 Clinical Telehealth Infrastructure Grant. Mr. Dammeyer explained this is similar to how it sounds, patients have an expectation to be able to meet with their doctors from home, telehealth involves being able to see the patient and interact with them, MHCC doesn’t currently have that capacity in services, it takes an incredible amount of storage, it would be a game changer as MHCC serves seven (7) surrounding counties. Motion carried 4-0-1; Councilperson Hertz abstained. Item 6l. Resolution No. 2067, a Resolution Authorizing Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the amount of $98,000.00, for Restore Clinic to Pre-COVID-19: Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Resolution No. 2067, a Resolution Authorizing Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body of the City of Douglas, in the amount of $98,000.00, for Restore the Clinic to Pre-COVID-19. Mr. Dammeyer explained there is a matching grant for this to create more clinical space as they had to decrease the number of people in the same space, they moved the administrative offices to the Wood’s building, they are hoping to return the created respiratory and testing clinic to it’s non-clinical space. Motion carried 4-0-1; Councilperson Hertz abstained. Item 6m. Resolution No. 2059, a Resolution Adopting General Guidelines for use by Members of the Governing Body in Reviewing Applications Received for an Available Retail Liquor License Within the City of Douglas, Wyoming: Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Resolution No. 2059, a Resolution Adopting General Guidelines for use by Members of the Governing Body in Reviewing Applications Received for an Available Retail Liquor License Within the City of Douglas, Wyoming. Administrator Teichert stated this resolution would establish guidelines for reviewing liquor license applications based on their merits, this resolution is based on 2015 language when the City last had an open retail liquor license. Councilperson Bartling asked if the City Council would be reviewing all applications received. Clerk Schumacher stated yes. Motion carried 5-0. Item 6n. Amendment Number One to Cost Share Agreement Between City of Douglas and Converse County for the Installation of Storm Sewer as Part of the Cedar Street Improvements Project: Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Amendment Number One to Cost Share Agreement Between City of Douglas and Converse County for the Installation of Storm Sewer as Part of the Cedar Street Improvements Project, as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 6o. Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Project: Phase 2: Change Order No. 1: Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve Change Order No. 1 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Project: Phase 2 as presented, for the increased amount of $30,135.00, bringing the contract price to $1,651,135.00. Councilperson Gilbreath asked the reason for the increase. Administrator Teichert explained the increase is to the contract with August, Winter & Sons and their work on the aeration and covers for the septage ponds, a blower went out and we don’t have a backup one, the addendum is for a new blower. Motion carried 5-0. Item 6p. Disposition and Redevelopment of the Meadow Lane Property, Request for Proposals and Selection of Developer: Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve the proposal from TLC Development for the Redevelopment of Meadow Lane Property, as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 6q. Merchant Application and Agreement Between City of Douglas and Chase Paymentech/JPMorgan Chase, N.A. for Credit Card Payments through Xpress Bill Pay: Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Hertz to approve the Merchant Application and Agreement Between City of Douglas and Chase Paymentech/JPMorgan Chase, N.A. for Credit Card Payments through Xpress Bill Pay, as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Council Information: Non-Action Items: Item 7a. Minutes, Planning & Zoning Commission – October 19, 2020; Item 7b. Treasurer’s Report – July 2020; Item 7c. Aid to Others – Quarterly Reports. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to adjourn the Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 5-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 6:46 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
