City nets $4.3M in fed CARES funding

The City of Douglas and Converse County received more than $9.4 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, with the final projects approved by the Office of State Lands and Investments Board last week.
Earlier this year, Wyoming received $1.25 billion to provide aid to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The CARES Act established the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund, which provides assistance for state, local, and tribal governments for hardships they may have faced due to COVID-19, according to the federal CARES Act website. SLIB made their final determination on applications for CARES Act fund allocations Dec. 3-4.
This is a two-part series. This week, the City of Douglas’ requests totalling $4.3 million are presented; in part two we will present Converse County’s allocations which total $5.9 million from $6.4 million in requests.
CITY ALLOCATIONS
Of the $4.3 million requested, the city was allocated just over $3.5 million in CARES funding to address expenditures incurred in response to the emergency, according to City Administrator Jonathan Teichert.
“Eligible expenditures include preventive measures such as contactless workplaces and other anti-COVID-19 practices,” he said.
Teichert said the city has had to reevaluate their operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including how they interact with the public and as a government entity.
“We started with internal tasks/processes such as shared office spaces, meeting rooms and facilities, in-person meetings, trainings and services. We have also looked at the handling of documents and paperwork, shared devices and equipment.
“Most of these were employee-to-employee types of interactions. We also looked at employee/customer interaction types, including such things as the processing of payments and receipts,” Teichert explained.
City officials have had to remodel office layouts and internal movement flows to support COVID-19 physical distancing, limiting the number of people in the offices and providing a greater use of clear barriers between customers and employees, he said. As a last step, the city has looked at remote options and fully paperless processes.
The city received the following CARES Act allocations:
• First Responders Payroll, $1,699,891; Teichert said this includes actual wages/benefits from March 1 – June 30 and budgeted wages/benefits from July 1 – Dec. 30, and full reimbursement of their salaries (including overtime, hazard pay and benefits). As public safety employees, city peace officers are presumed by the treasury to be responding to the current COVID-19 public health emergency. As such, they are substantially dedicated to mitigating the pandemic.
•Sanitization/Disinfectant Spraying, $45,765; contract cost of sanitizing city facilities by AmeriClean.
• Remote Services (video conferencing), $10,048; the city requested funding to purchase online services which will reduce direct contact with customers and offer easy-to-use, contactless employee solutions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
• City Payroll Expenditures $329,015; approved to cover city payroll expenditures from March 1 through the end of the year.
“The city must demonstrate an employee was substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency, including a brief explanation of what duties/services the employee performed,” he said.
• Outdoor Dining Spacing Requirement, $326,975 (not funded); this request was denied by SLIB, no reason was given.
MHCC ALLOCATIONS
Memorial Hospital of Converse County applied through the City of Douglas for several CARES Act funding allocations as well, Teichert said.
“The city’s funding allocation was significant at $4.376 million. The allocation was based on population, positive (COVID-19) cases and the drop in tax revenues. Any left-over amount was to be reallocated. The council was glad to see these funds aid our community partner and front-line heroes,” Teichert said.
The following funding requests were made by the city on behalf of MHCC:
• Patient Isolation TeleHealth grant, $91,893; Memorial Hospital of Converse County’s patient isolation telehealth grant was to purchase an internet-protocol television (IPTV) system which allows the physician to visit face-to-face in real-time with patients virtually. Teichert said the system eliminates contact time between MHCC’s limited, essential personnel and COVID-19 positive or suspected patients.
• Nursing Safety Communication grant, $198,300; Teichert said this is a nursing call system which can reach multiple remote work substations. The system would allow nurses to communicate without having to return to a centralized location to receive orders, take patient calls and manage patient care.
• Migration to Virtual Meeting Spaces, $141,758; Teichert said, “MHCC would leverage Cisco Webex to give each leader in the organization access to host meetings for their groups as needed. They would also purchase web cameras and presentation equipment so that leaders are able to see and hear staff appropriately, and to give remote staff a connection back to the larger workgroup.”
• Covid Testing Drive-Thru Mobile Garage, $49,666; The COVID-19 testing tunnel grant will provide shelter from the elements for staff during patient interviews and subsequent testing.
• Sleep Lab and Support Relocation, $328,320; moving the sleep lab off the inpatient floor at the hospital will enable MHCC to claim space in three separate rooms. This increases MHCC inpatient capacity as they ramp up for an inpatient surge. Relocating the sleep labs would enable MHCC to admit at least four more COVID-19 patients, Teichert said.
• Remote Work From Home Infrastructure, $325,000; Teichert said the purpose was to reimburse MHCC for moving upwards of 60 ancillary staff out of the main hospital building to accommodate the approved, isolated, negative pressure rooms and lab expansion.
• COVID-19 Clinical Telehealth Infrastructure, $351,453; this provides essential clinical telehealth IT infrastructure to allow virtual video clinic visits.
• Restore Clinic To Pre-COVID, $98,000; not funded, no reason was cited.
The total amount the city applied for was $3.99 million; the total award was $3,571,109.
SLIB had allocated $4,376,022 to the city, with an amount remaining of $804,913 which will now be open for reallocation elsewhere in the state.
