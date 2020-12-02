Turkey dinners deliver sense of normalcy in trying times

It started as a way for a few local business owners to give back to the community that supported them.
What started as a small thank you for Douglas residents has turned into a huge annual Thanksgiving day dinner to be shared with everyone.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic the Grant, Rider and Van Rensselaer families were still able to continue their free Thanksgiving dinner tradition for the 15th year, although with some notable changes.
Instead of the community gathering at the Moose Lodge in downtown Douglas, the crew loaded up ham, turkey and all the fixin’s in to-go containers ready for people to pick them up or be delivered.
This may have been the most they’ve served, breaking their record last year of 571 dinners, including deliveries.
This year the group served close to 650 meals to the community, according to Kate Grant.
“We started out as a way to thank the community for their support of our businesses,” NAPA co-owner Randy Rider said. “Now, not only do we get to do something for the community but we get to spend all day together as a family which is really special.”
The day started off with a glitch, as the smoker that is used for the turkeys stopped working, which caused the group to scramble around town finding ovens to finish the cooking.
With everyone changing course, the birds were finished and lines were formed to fill the containers stuffed full of good food.
A group spread out around town delivering to those who were home while others handed out dinners to those who chose to pick up their meals.
“We love spending the day with our families so we will continue to do this as long as we can,” Rider said.
