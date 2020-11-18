H. Wayne Otis
September 1, 1943 - November 8, 2020
Obituary
On Sunday, November 8, 2020, H. Wayne Otis, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 77 at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas, Wyoming.
Wayne was born Wednesday, September 1, 1943 in Redding, California to Francis Ivan and Edna Fern (Miller) Otis. He married Carol Mae Bagley, on May 2, 1964. They raised two sons, Randy and Gary, and two daughters, Candie and Pennie.
Wayne was a coal miner for 28 years. He had a passion for carpentry. He also loved hunting and fishing. He was known for his ability to make people laugh.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Fran; his mother, Edna; and brother, Gene.
He was survived by his wife, Carol, and his four children, Randy, Candie, Pennie, and Gary.
Funeral services are pending at this time.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com
