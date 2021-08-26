Converse County’s population went down slightly in 2020, which surprised some people.
There were 13,751 people living in the area as of April 2020. This is six-tenths of a percent less than the official population in 2010, which sat at 13,833.
Converse County Commission Chairman Jim Willox admitted he was surprised by the drop.
“I would have bet the over easily we would have grown some,” he said. “What we really did see was the numbers in Douglas grew (and) Glenrock lost some people. That’s how the numbers shook out.”
Douglas saw a 4.3 percent increase from 6,120 people in April 2010 to 6,386 people in April 2020. Glenrock’s population decreased about 6.1 percent from 2,576 people in 2010 to 2,420 people in 2020. Rolling Hills saw a 3 percent decrease from 440 to 427, according to the U.S. Census.
The census not only shows how much a population changed, but it helps determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next decade. The results are also used to adjust electoral districts based on where the population augmented or decreased.
Just as important, the census helps determine how billions of federal dollars, including grants to counties, states and communities, are spent each year for 10 years.
“It is what it is,” Willox said, adding that the county’s census number declining could have an effect, though it may not be drastic.
“We’re level in the grand scheme of things,” he said.
OTHER NUMBERS
Converse County’s white population dropped 6 percent from 13,160 in 2010 to 12,366 in 2020. Whereas the Hispanic or Latino population rose 22.5 percent from 867 people in 2010 to 1,062 people in 2020, according to the U.S. Census.
The number of people under 18 in the county went down 2.6 percent tom 3,512 people in 2010 to 3,420 people in 2020. Whereas its adult population rose slightly from 10,321 to 10,331, the census states.
As a whole, the state of Wyoming’s population went up 2.3 percent from 563,626 to 576,851. However, only nine of 23 counties saw a positive population change over the last decade.
Teton and Laramie counties are driving most of that growth, tying with a 9.6 percent increase in population since 2010.
Lincoln County followed in third, with an 8.1 percent increase, and Sheridan and Natrona counties saw 6.2 percent and 6 percent growth, respectively.
Park County saw 5% growth, Albany County had 2.1% growth, and Campbell and Crook counties each saw less than 2% growth, according to the U.S. Census.
