4-H holiday livestock parade brightens lives of DCC residents

George stood by his window in anticipation of the next animal to arrive. He was curious what type of animal might come next, after the group of horses and their riders had just stopped by to wish him Merry Christmas.
George was one of many residents at the Douglas Care Center who were treated to a visit by Converse County 4-H members and their animals, in the first Christmas animal parade.
The event was conceived of by 4-H Horse Project Leader Wendi Lankister, who said she got the idea from a similar parade organized by a friend for a nursing home in Nebraska.
“We just wanted to do something for the residents here, who don’t get many chances to get out,” she said.
In a nod to the pandemic as well as the difficulty of taking livestock into a facility, residents stayed inside and watched from the windows while the animals and their handlers came up close to the glass. Some, like George, opened their windows so they could have a conversation with the 4-H members.
The animals, which included roughly a half-dozen horses, about as many dogs and a two-year-old Jersey dairy cow, seem to cheer up George, who said he has been living at the long-term care center for four months.
“My day is going well, with all these horses,” he said.
His attitude changed slightly when Bobbie Jo Gibbs arrived with her cow.
“I can’t get along with a cow,” he said with a laugh.
