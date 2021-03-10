The Douglas City Council on Monday tabled the proposed utility rate increases, as well as the municipal pool and cemetery fee hikes, all but ensuring the higher costs will not go into effect April 1 as proposed by the city administration.
Council member John Bartling said he and the council have heard different average percentage increases, some as high as 25 percent and some as low as 12, but he doesn’t have confidence in either one of those figures.
“We’re not getting a straight answer back,” Bartling said during an interview with the Budget prior to the decision to table. “Maybe those numbers have been given to us and I’m not getting it. But at this point there hasn’t been a clear answer. Until we get that, I’m not going to vote on it.”
Bartling suggested the council wants to further explore the rate changes at future work sessions to avoid raising rates more than necessary.
Mayor Rene Kemper on Tuesday reiterated that the council was being cautious by tabling action.
“We want to take a closer look. Any increases we do we want to make sure we do it the right way,” she said. “We want to make sure we are taking the right steps. We know we have to make some increases, but we are looking are absolute minimums.”
In a work session last week, the council discussed the rate changes, with varied notions of what the percentage increase was for the average customer. on Feb. 24, the Budget reported the increase was 25% based on information provided by the city, but officials last week during the work session said that was inaccurate. As of Monday, city officials tallied up an average 13.92 percentage increase based on a three-person household with a one-inch meter using 2,000 gallons of water and sewer a week, they told the council.
City Administrator Jonathan Tiechert claimed following the council meeting Monday that the council has had the 13.9% average increase for weeks.
At Thursday’s work session, different council persons indicated they understood different percentages ranging from 12% to 25%, similar to what Bartling said Monday.
Under the proposed plan, nearly every aspect of water rates would have been raised except for the customer service charge of $5 per month. The use or commodity charge would have increased from $2.61 to $2.69 per 1,000 gallons used if less than 30,000 gallons or from $3.36 to $3.44 per 1,000 gallons above 31,000 gallons.
Sewer rates were also raised in nearly every category, with the volume rate per 1,000 gallons increasing from $6.13 to $6.47.
The draft proposes that sanitation and landfill rates be grouped together, with the charge for both at $32.20. The past rates added up to $28.68.
During the work session last weeks, Councilmember Ron McNare expressed concern that non-city residents using city services would be charges 25% more than the above rates. He argued some may live outside of city but run businesses or own houses in the city.
In a later interview, Teichert explained that the city has always charged 25 percent more for non-city residents, stressing that there has to be some incentive to live within city limits to use city services.
