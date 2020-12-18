The COVID-19 vaccine is arriving in Converse County and is currently in limited supply. The county will continue to receive limited allocations on a weekly basis in the coming weeks. At this time, the vaccine will be administered to specific populations. Those who will be eligible to receive the vaccination in the next several weeks include:
• Persons working in healthcare who have regular potential for exposure to COVID-19 patients;
• Persons who have regular exposure to people who are potentially positive for COVID-19,
or those who are exposed to infectious materials.
• Persons who reside in a long-term care facility or setting.
Vaccination of long-term care and assisted living facility residents is being coordinated
through a federal partnership with several national pharmacy chains, as well as with local public health offices. This effort will tentatively begin in early January.
Due to limited vaccine availability the vaccine is not currently available for other groups or the general public.
Converse County Emergency Management Agency expects it will be months before the general public will be able to receive vaccines. As such, it is important to continue following the primary recommendations of wearing masks, social distancing, and staying home when ill.
