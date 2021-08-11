Shine your boots and don your fancy jeans and hats, cowboys and cowgirls, the 109th Wyoming State Fair is right around the corner and it just can’t come fast enough for most of us.
Wyoming’s premier, gala-good-time event of the year begins Aug. 17 and runs through Aug. 21, although many pre-fair events will start at the end of this week Aug. 13.
Things you need to know: Admission prices have gone up this year. Daily admission to get into the fair is $8 per adult and $3 per child (ages 4-12); children ages 3 and under are free.
According to WSF General Manager Courtny Conkle, the Wyoming State Fair Board voted in June on 2021 admissions fees, which raised the rates.
“The board voted to keep children (ages) three and under free every day of the fair, and kids ages 4-12 are $3, adults are now $8 with $1 of every adult admission ticket sold going directly into the Wyoming State Fair Endowment Fund which was written into statute in 2018 to help create a sustainable funding stream for the Wyoming State Fair.,” Conkle said.
“Grandstand tickets are still $20 this year, but to create a better guest experience, grandstand event tickets can now be purchased at every ticket booth throughout the fair. If you purchase your grandstand ticket prior to fair entry your $8 admission fee is also included. One of our major guiding principles is to make sure that we are constantly adding value to our event and improving guest experience,” she stated.
There are some HOT things happening this year which you won’t want to miss, including a spectacular live performance by national country music recording star Walker Hayes, who’s song Fancy Like slammed into the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s Hot Country Chart in June.
Hayes’ headliner concert is Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.etix.com/ticket/v/21002/wyoming-state-fair and cost $20, which includes admission to the fairgrounds.
“We definitely encourage everyone to get their Walker Hayes tickets early! There are still tickets available online. We are looking forward to getting ‘Fancy Like’ at the Wyoming State Fair this year!” Conkle gushed.
The WSF Ranch Rodeo Championship is Aug. 17. Qualifying teams from across the state will gather in one arena for the ultimate title of Wyoming’s Best Ranch Hands. Tickets are $20 and include admission onto the fairgrounds.
Another incredibly popular event is the PRCA Rodeo Aug. 18 & 19. The WSF continues to bring the very best riders in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association to Douglas. WPRA barrel racing and mutton busting are included, and new for this year is the break-a-way events. The $20 ticket includes fair admission.
Don’t miss the metal-twisting action Aug. 21 when the Demolition Derby returns to Douglas! The night of slam-bam-thank you-Sam metal-om-metal action packs the stands for a night of dust, dirt and exhaust fumes you’ll be sure to be talking about for days. Tickets are also $20 and include admission.
A screaming good time is always a highlight of the fair on the midway, where good eats and great rides are in store for us. Carnival Midway Attractions is returning to the WSF again this year! Prices for rides vary, but ride wristbands are available for single-day, unlimited rides for $25 by visiting wystatefair.com
“We’re excited about all the events lined up at this year’s event – there is something for everyone! This year we have added the Play with Gravity motorsports show included with gate admission and takes place daily. We have also added a kiddie-land carnival for little ones to enjoy, and daily chainsaw carving demonstrations. Great food, live music, cold beverages, exciting exhibits and entertaining grandstand events drawing in top athletes and a national recording artist – can’t get much better than that,” Conkle enthused.
Be sure to pick up a copy of the 2021 Wyoming State Fair and Rodeo Official Guide in this week’s Douglas Budget and at the fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.