Roaring 20s come back to life at Pink Flamingo

It was like stepping back in time, 100 years ago to be exact. Walking into the Fort Reno building at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds was like stepping back to the 1920s, the era of feathery boas and head bands, drop waist dresses with sequins and beads and Mary Jane heels.
In between current music was some jazz and vintage songs that took you back in time to the prohibition era and speakeasies.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and that also means the annual Pink Flamingo fundraiser hosted by the Converse County Cancer Awareness Taskforce.
Tables with silent auction items and fancy desserts lined one wall of the room while the other side included vendors from the area and a photo booth set up so groups of friends could capture pictures of the evening.
After a cocktail hour, guests were invited to grab some finger food and listen to guest speaker Shanley Cross talk about what it was like watching her mom, Shelly Gipson-Allen, go through treatments and surgeries after being diagnosed with breast cancer 15 years ago.
“I was 12 when my mom sat me and my brother Kody down and told us that she had cancer,” Shanley said.
She talks about the anger, fear and anxiety she felt, and still feels, so many years later.
“I was really mad. I was angry, scared and filled with anxiety,” she said. “I thought I was going to lose my mom, and then my grandpa passed away from cancer right after she was diagnosed.”
As she walks through the memories of that time, her face gets serious, her eyes get dark and her wide smile quickly disappears.
She still suffers from anxiety, something she doesn’t think will ever go away.
“I watched her go through a year of treatments, a mastectomy and reconstruction surgery,” she said. “It was awful, especially for a sixth grader.”
The memories of her mom’s side effects from the treatments are still fresh in her memory.
“I remember she picked us up from school one day,” she recalls. “She was so sick from the treatments that she had to pull the car over, open the door and throw up on the side of the road then started driving again to get us home.”
One thing was a constant during that year of uncertainties.
“My mom always made sure that my brother and I were okay,” she said.
Shanley wanted to share what she went through as a child hoping to help others.
“I was filled with anger, sadness and grief. Preparing myself in case something happened and filled with joy when she survived,” she explains. “I didn’t put much effort in school and I only opened up a little to a few close friends. I kept things inside.”
There were some fun moments during the year her mom was sick.
“When she lost her hair, my dad ended up shaving her head which was very emotional,” Shanley said. “But when she had little pointy hairs coming out my dad used duct tape to pull them out. We all laughed, it was so funny, and we took pictures.”
Her mom’s diagnosis brought the family closer together and everyone was ready to celebrate when her cancer went away.
The lasting effects are still with Shanley and she wants people to learn from her experience.
“I still have anxiety and I’m hyper-vigilante when it comes to my health. I’m very cautious,” she said. “I get mammograms once a year which started when I was 23.”
She has advice for other young girls who may be going through a similar experience.
“The unknown is super scary but it’s important to lean on your friends and talk to people about your feelings,” she said. “There are people who will help you stay strong and get through the scary and uncertain time.”
