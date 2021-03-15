Road, Airport closures and weather impacts will affect thousands of addresses
Winter storm Xylia has forced the Postal Service to curtail mail delivery and retail in many locations across Wyoming. Road, airport closures and unsafe driving conditions have prevented many Wyoming area Post Offices from opening.
Regular retail and delivery will resume as soon as road conditions become safe and passable.
For other weather-impacted locations, letter carriers are advised to use good judgment when attempting to deliver to addresses where ice and snow are not cleared. They are instructed to refrain from delivering to locations that are inaccessible or when they deem delivery too hazardous.
If USPS is unable to deliver your mail, it will be held safely at the post office.
Customers coming to the post office to retrieve mail will need a photo ID.
Here are a few ways to help keep your carrier safe during this winter storm:
Customers are asked to clear enough snow from curbside boxes – at least six feet on both sides of the mailbox – so the carrier may approach and leave without backing his or her vehicle.
Clear snow from the front and back of cluster boxes.
Walkways need to be cleared to allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips and falls.
Steps – especially painted wood – must be clear of ice and snow and kept in good repair.
Overhangs must be cleared of snow and ice to avoid injury.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.