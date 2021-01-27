Dave McDonell, a Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission, is available for telephone appointments throughout February.
McDonell is available to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims and VA healthcare.
He can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare.
Appointments will be conducted via telephone to prevent community spread of the coronavirus.
McDonell can be contacted at 307-258-1100 for appointments.
