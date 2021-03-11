Weather Alert

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM ABOUT TO IMPACT SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THIS WEEKEND... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MAJORITY OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing expected with 1 to 2 feet of snow accumulation, and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds may gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Converse and Niobrara counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM MST Friday to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and result in drifting snow on area roadways. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Power outages are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&