Converse County Health Officer Dr. Mark Campbell received approval from State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist Nov. 18.
The new mandate goes into effect Nov. 20 for two weeks, which gives the county health department an option to readjust or extend the orders if needed, according to Campbell.
The mandate requires face masks be worn by all adults in the county in certain places open to the public with some exceptions.
Face coverings are to be worn by everyone, except minors, when out in public.
The mask requirement for students while in school has not changed and is not affected by the new mandate.
The full story will be in the Nov. 25 issue of the Douglas Budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.