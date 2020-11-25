100-mph car chase ends with deliberate collision

A high-speed chase originating in Gillette and ending in an arrest outside of Douglas was reported on WYO 59 during the morning of Nov. 19, when Lomita, California resident Jonathan David Suckow, 39, allegedly reached speeds over 100 mph while eluding police during a 140-mile pursuit.
Suckow has since been charged with aggravated attempting to elude law enforcement.
The chase started when officers with the Gillette Police Department (GPD) received a call of a subject impersonating a peace officer at a local gas station. The reporting party saw the subject leave the area in a gray 2019 Ford Edge. Officers with GPD located the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP).
Suckow allegedly failed to stop and fled from officers, according to police reports. At that point, WHP was requested to assist Gillette police with the pursuit on WYO 50 as it left Gillette’s city limits.
WHP troopers joined the chase near Savageton. The pursuit continued south on WYO 50 with speeds over 100 mph, before heading eastbound on WYO 387 towards Wright.
At the intersection of WYO 387 and WYO 59, the driver turned and drove south toward Douglas. Attempts to deploy spike strips were initially unsuccessful by law enforcement involved in the pursuit.
The Converse County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was notified of the approaching vehicle and pursuit. CCSO deputies and WHP troopers successfully deployed spike strips around milepost six on WYO 59.
Suckow then stopped the vehicle for a short time but would allegedly not exit the car. A short time later, troopers said he started to drive south a second time.
“In the interest of public safety, a WHP trooper attempted a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) maneuver to end the pursuit. The driver’s vehicle then entered the barrow ditch before the driver tried to drive around law enforcement again to escape. Due to the driver’s actions causing an imminent threat to law enforcement and public safety, a WHP trooper drove into the suspect vehicle, causing it to overturn,” Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck said.
Suckow was not injured and was taken into custody without further incident, he said.
Suckow was charged with fleeing to elude, reckless driving, speed, and other traffic-related offenses. Suckow could also be facing additional charges in Gillette.
Agencies involved in the pursuit were Campbell County Sheriff’s Department, Gillette Police Department, Converse County Sheriff’s Department, and Douglas Police Department, Beck said.
