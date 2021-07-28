The Esterbrook Community Church’s Summer of Hope Concert Series gets underway at the meadow next to the church. The Merchant Family (onstage) opened for Byron and Nancy Miesse July 24. The concert series is free and so is the barbecue held beforehand. Montey Crummer opens for Steve Frame and his Western Rebels Aug. 7, and Kirby Lynn opens for Tommy Brandt Aug. 28. Bring camp chairs, picnic blankets and bug repellent and join in the fun.