When the Douglas city administration shared its rate change proposal with city council a few weeks ago, they weren’t able to provide answers to one key question: how much would their plan raise the average resident’s utility bill.
Well, now they have an answer, sort of. It’s about a 25 percent overall hike, at least based on one person’s bill.
Douglas City Administrator Jonathan Teichert shared the calculations in a recent council work session, noting his monthly bill was used as the model for a typical water user in a household of three that doesn’t use more than 2,000 gallons of water (with the sewer charges tied to the same amount under the city charge structure).
This calculation doesn’t include the commodity charge of using more than 30,000 gallons of water a month.
Under Teichert’s scenario, the customer who pays just the baseline utility bill to the city would see about a $15 per month increase. However, customers who use more than the baseline amounts of water (30,000 gallons a month) would see higher increases; and the more water usage affects a higher sewer charge as well.
And that’s for city residents, but the city provides water and other services for some non-residents. Their bills would go up even more under this plan, which the city council has yet to adopt.
“The average non-resident customer bill was not calculated,” Tiechert said, “but would generally be a 25% differential” – meaning the non-resident would be paying 25% more than a resident.
At this estimate, a non-resident’s utility bill would increase a little over 30 percent, but in most cases the city charges a water district (such as the Ridgewater Improvement District) which in turn sets its own rates for its users.
“This proposal would most reflect increases to non-resident customers of city services, including at the cemetery, landfill and swimming pool,” Teichert explained.
When the plan was first introduced weeks ago, Teichert said the rate change proposal was based on three things: recommendations from a rate study done by Great Rates in 2019, the rates of comparably-sized cities and planned expenses for the next fiscal year.
Every variable of the water rates were raised in the plan except for the customer service charge for commodity, with the biggest changes in the demand rate, with it rising from $28.20 per capacity unit to $35.88.
Sewer rates were also raised in nearly every category, with the volume rate per 1,000 gallons increasing from $6.13 to $6.47. This rate changed even more for those outside of city limits, rising from $6.13 to $8.09. Demand rates, which weren’t charged before were also introduced for resident both in and outside of city limits, at $6.75 and $8.44, respectively.
The draft proposes that sanitation and landfill rates be grouped together, with the volume charge for both at $32.20 inside city limits and $64.40 outside. The past rates added up to $28.68. The customer service charge for these rates also increased, going from $4.09 to $4.74 inside city limits and $4.09 to $9.48 outside city limits.
Septic waste disposal rates doubled in the plan, going from $37.50 to $75.
The fees for the city pool were also increased, jumping from $1 to $2 for ages 4-12, from $3 to $4 for those 13 and older. Season passes for ages 4-12 doubled from $15 to $30 ($37.50 for non-city residents), and from $45 to $60 for ages 13 and over ($75 for non-city residents).
Cemetery rates were adjusted in the plan, with a distinction being made between city residents and non residents. Before, the plan only made a distinction between county residents and non county residents.
Burial spaces are proposed to increase from $200 to $250 for city residents and $300 to $350 for non city residents.
Various burial charges were also increased across the board.
The last rate change approved by city council was in 2017, and they had planned to increase the rate increase after the Great Rates study concluded in 2019, but with the onset of COVID-19, council opted to wait a year.
“Rate changes are supposed to be in small increases over time, but now we need to acclimate for (not doing that),” Teichert reiterated to the council at the recent work session.
“The longer we keep kicking the can down the road, the harder (rate changes) will be to address,” he said.
According to Teichert, the city has had to draw from its general funds account to cover expenditures in the past. The proposed rate changes are meant to allow the city to cover expenses without needing to do this.
“This funding mechanism remains tenuous in the coming years,” he said.
Per the city council’s recommendation, the city administration also opted to remove recycling fees from the plan. The first draft charged $12.50 for volume and cardboard recycling.
