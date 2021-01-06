A seething throng of protestors loyal to President Trump broke down police barricades and stormed into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon, disrupting the certification of votes for President-elect Joe Biden, in a historic rebuke of the democratic process.
Douglas native and Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne was there at the scene in addition to “other great Wyoming patriots,” according to the Wyoming Republican Party Facebook page.
The Capitol was secured by around 5:40 p.m., the sergeant-at-arms, the top security official there, said, according to news reports.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress would resume the counting of electoral votes Wednesday evening.
The Capitol building was placed on lockdown, with senators and members of the U.S. House locked inside their chambers, as protestors broke into some of the lawmakers’ offices and roamed throughout the government buildings, according to news reports.
Members of Wyoming’s delegation in Washington, D.C., were evacuated from the Capitol, according to the Casper Star-Tribune. A staffer for Congresswoman Liz Cheney confirmed that she and her staff are currently safe, the report said, as are Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso.
President Trump, on Twitter, called for peace. “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order — respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue.”
"This violence and destruction have no place in our republic. It must end now," Sen. Barrasso said in a tweet of his own.
Sen. Lummis echoed his sentiments. “Call it what it is: An attack on the Capitol is an attack on democracy,” she tweeted.
