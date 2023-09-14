The following was released by the Converse County Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon: More details will be posted when available.
On September 13, 2023, at about 2349 hours, the Converse County Joint Justice Center Dispatch was notified a 38-year-old male had been shot. The incident occurred in a residence in Converse County, near Douglas. Douglas Police Department Officers responded to, and secured, the scene until Converse County Sheriff's Deputies arrived. First responders were cleared to enter the home, but life saving measures were unsuccessful. The incident remains under investigation by the Converse County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wyoming State Crime Laboratory. Evidence indicates this is an isolated incident and there is no related danger to the community. A person suspected of shooting the 38-year-old male has been arrested. As additional information becomes available for release, it will be posted on https://www.conversecountysheriff.org/press-releases and on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/people/Converse-County-Sheriffs-Office/100067393167192/ .
